UAE tourist visa: United Arab Emirates tourist visas to all foreigners new rules

Wetin we call dis foto, Immigration control for Dubai international airport

United Arab Emirates [UAE] resume issuing visas to all tourists wey don collect full vaccine against COVID-19 from Monday.

Wetin UAE start on August 30, 2021 mean say cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai go dey open again to tourists wey wan go jollificate.

Dis dey come as cases of coronavirus infections for di oil-rich Gulf kontri drop.

Recently dem report less than 1,000 cases per day last week for di first time in months.

Wia dis foto come from, Emirates flights

Di decision of di UAE decision to reopen im doors to tourists from all kontris na "to achieve sustainable recovery and economic growth".

Na wetin di official WAM news agency report on Saturday.

"Di Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship [ICA] and di National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority jointly announce say;

"Starting from 30th August, application for tourist visas go dey open to pipo from all kontri", di report tok.

And dis na wit condition say di tourist don dey fully vaccinated with one of di WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines.

Wia dis foto come from, Federal airport for Identity&citizenship

UAE tourist visa: Who fit collect am from Monday and wetin be di new rules?

"Dis decision applies to citizens of all kontris", dem tok.

Plus pipo wey dey arrive from di previously banned kontris.

Di Arriving passengers on tourist visa must take mandatory rapid PCR test for di airport.

Di previous rules for unvaccinated, including exempted categories, go still dey in place.

Travellers also get di option to receive di COVID-19 vaccine for UAE and e come wit some benefits.

Travellers wey wan receive di benefits provided to individuals vaccinated for di UAE fit register dia vaccination via di ICA platform or Al Hosn application.

Di UAE is made up of seven emirates plus di capital Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Even as life don dey return to normal for di kontri amid di COVID-19 pandemic, UAE still dey enforce strict rules on wearing masks and social distancing.

Dubai bin dey count on di six-month Dubai Expo 2020 — wey dem bin don delay for a year sake of di health crisis.

And now di city don set to open in October — to attract millions of visitors and boost di economy.