Brazil bank robbery video show armed robbers tie hostages to getaway car for Araçatuba

Bank robbers tie hostages to di top of dia getaway vehicles afta one raid for di southern Brazilian city of Araçatuba.

Police say at least three pipo die for di attack ,one suspect dey among dem.

Officials say more dan 20 pipo take part for di heist, block off roads wit burning cars and dem place explosive devices across di city.

Large-scale bank robberies don become more frequent in recent years, and dem dey use hostages as human shields.

Initial reports don put di number of assailants at more than 50 but dem don revise di number down to between 15 and 20.

Lieutenant Alexandre Guedes of di Military Police told GloboNews di gang bin kill one man wey dem cach dey video dem.

One woman and a suspect were killed during one stand-off wit police outside di city as gang members try to make dia escape, officials tok.

One 25-year old cyclist seriously injure wen one of the explosive devices di gang plant bin go off as im dey ride im bike.

Dem carry am go hospital, wia dem need cut both of im feet, local media report am.

Three other men dey hospital wit bullet wounds.

Lt Guedes say e get at least 14 bombs across di city and dat di first indication e get some sort of sensor, wey heat or motion fit cause am to detonate.

Schools remain closed on Monday and dem don ask residents to stay indoors until dem dismantle all di devices.

Police say dem don arrest three suspects.

How di robbery take happun?

One gang of heavily armed men attack three banks for di centre of Araçatuba for di early hours of Monday local time.

Afta di robbery, di gang took a number of hostages and dem surround di local military police station.

Gang members also blocked key access roads into di city as dem burn cars,, local media report.

Record TV journalist Yuri Macri post one video he said showed two of di getaway cars.

Di first car, we see dem tie pesin to di roof and another to di hood, for di second, one p[esin dey di front of di car wey dem tie am..

CCTV footage wey one other Twitter user post show many cars dey drive through di city, some wit pipo dem tie to di hood , while another pesin bin hold up im hands while standing up through di van sun roof.

Many residents report say dem hear gunfire plus di sound of explosions.

Di mayor of Araçatuba, Dilador Borges, say police don struggle to intervene as di attack unfold.

"Di police no fit go to di attack, dem no fit confront dem because many lives dey on di line," he tell Band TV.

Im say im no know if di robbers don free di hostages yet but say di security forces don retake control of di city centre.

E no dey not clear how much money di attackers carry but some videos dey show one resident dey gather bank notes for street.

News site G1 reports say di gang use drones to monitor di movements of di police from di air.

Dis no be di first time Araçatuba don be target of bank robbers. For 2017, criminals take control of various strategic spots throughout di city, attack police stations and block roads as part of dia robbery of one private security firm.

Raid na part of a growing trend

Dis well-planned robberies na part of one phenomenon wey Brazilians dey call New "Cangaço", referring to one term wey dem first use to describe di banditry wey plagued parts of Brazil for di 1920s and 1930s.

Small and medium-sized cities don become preferred targets.

According to security expert Guaracy Mingardi dis large-scale robberies start dey become more frequent around 2015. Di targets na banks and firms wey dey store and transport valuables.

Dozens of criminals take part for one single raid, many of dem heavily armed wit machine guns and sometimes explosives.