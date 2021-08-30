Ghana Okada rider chop arrest for allegedly beheading teenager for ritual in Volta Region

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ghana Police arrest 25 year old Okada rider, Dovi Tsidi for Volta Region who behead 13 year old boy for rituals.

Residents for Avehime claim say de young man allegedly kill de boy, cut off en head go give one prophetess for ritual money purpose according to residents.

But Police say dem no fit confirm de direct link to ritual money but so far dem arrest three people in connection to dis crime, while one dey at large.

Inspector Prince Dogbatse, Public Relations Officer for Volta Regional Police Command talk BBC Pidgin say:

"We deposit de body of de 13 year old for Bator Hospital Mortuary while dem continue to investigate circumstances leading to de murder".

"De incident happen for Avehime, Central Tongu district around 10.15pm" he talk BBC Pidgin Favour Nunoo.

He explain say Police receive information on Sunday say some murder happen, so upon reaching de scene dem discover de body of de 13 year old.