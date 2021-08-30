BBNaija new Head of House: Jackie B, Jaypaul be HoH for Shine Ya Eyes Big Brother House

30 August 2021, 19:34 WAT New Informate 17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Big Brother Naija housemates Jakie B and Jaypaul don become new Head of House [HoH] for di TV reality show.

Di two beat oda housemates on Monday to find di most keys and finish dia task for di weekly game on 30 August.

Jackie B and Jaypaul na di number six and 7seven pesins to sit for di Head of House.

Di Head of House throne come wit immunity from eviction package for di week plus oda benefit.

Di housemates wey don since enjoy di privilege na Peace, Boma, Pere, Maria and Liquorose.

Dis week HOH game bin come wit a twist as Biggie announce earlier say dem go get two winners.

E no dey clear why but to every game na im unexpected features wey dey make am dey interesting.

BBNaija new Head of House: How Jackie B, Jaypaul emerge HOH at once

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Biggie call di new twist 'The double heads of House'. And e tok say di rest of di house go get nomination and therefore go dey up for eviction.

So far, out of di 26 housemates wey start di reality show some weeks ago, 9 of dem don carry dia load comot from di house.

Only one pesin go dey eligible to go home wit di 90million overall winner price.

Highlight of di game

Na Queen be di first housemates to find more than one key during di game.

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Boma become di first male housemates to finish di challenge.

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

But later Jaypaul overtake Boma to gbab di fastest time for di challenge.

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Tega follow Boma for back to become di first female to complete di challenge.

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Jackie B also break record to find di keys and still get di fastest time so far among di ladies.

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Michael bin search but im no find any of di keys.

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

No be only Michael, Cross also enta di game and comot without any key.

Yousef bin dey inside di pool wen time run against am.

Whitemoney find just one key