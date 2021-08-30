Kabul Afghan latest update: Fotos of happenings for Kabul airport today as US scata militant plan

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

US say dia anti-missile system for Kabul don catch up to five rockets wey dey fired towards di capital airport.

E dey happun one day before dem complete dia evacuation operation.

Several rockets na im dey fired for Kabul airport on Monday.

Militants of Islamic State - Khorasam don claim responsibility say na di group dey behind di attack.

One US official tell Reuters news agency say initial reports no show say any US bin fall as casualty.

On top di drone strike wey happun for Kabul on Sunday, US say dem dey investigate reports wey say civilians dey killed for di drone strike.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA/Stringer

US officials say dem bin dey target one vehicle wey carry at least one pesin wey dey associated wit one Afghan branch of di Islamic State (IS) group.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Bust social media suggest say plenty civilians wey include children die for di mission.

"We dey aware of reports of civilian casualties wey happun afta our strike on one vehicle for Kabul today."

US Central Command spokesman Capt Bill Urban na im tok.

"We understand say large and powerful explosions na im comot afta we destrou di vehicle wey show say di amount of explosive material inside di motor plenty wey fit don lead to additional casualties."

"E neva clear wetin happun and we still dey torchlight di mata. We dey deeply sad to di loss of innocent life".

Wia dis foto come from, AAMAJ NEWS AGENCY/via REUTERS

BBC bin understand say di US drone wey strike for Kabul yesterday wey dey target one alleged suicide bomber bin kill 10 memebers of one family, wey include six children.

Ramin Yousufi, one relative of di victims, tell BBC say di children wey die dey between di ages of four and 12.

E say di family dey known for their charitable work for di last two decades, and say dem no get anything to do wit di Islamic State.

Meanwhile one plane wey carry medicines and other supplies from di World Health Organization bin land Kabul for di first time since di Taliban take over di city.

Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO regional director for di Mediterranean, say di organization don dey "able to partially refill stocks" for di Afghan health facilities and ensure say WHO-supported health services fit continue.