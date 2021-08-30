Senator Bala Ibn na Allah: How dem murder Nigerian Senator son Capt Abdulkarim Ibn Allah

Senator Bala Ibn na Allah and im family dey morun di painful killing of dia son.

Across northern Nigeria, di suspected murder of Captain Abdulkarim Bala wey happun on Sunday dey continue to spark discussions.

Di popular Senator Bala Ibn Na Allah 36-year-old pikin na 'assassins' kill am, according to police.

Considering wetin dia eyes see for di Malali area home of di late pilot on Sunday afternoon, Police confam say case of assassination.

"Dem choke am to death with rope and dem carry im Lexus SUV go.

"Commissioner don order full investigation and we no go rest until we find di killers."

Dis na wetin Mohammed Jagile confam to BBC Pidgin on behalf di Nigeria Police detectives wey dey investigate di mata.

ASP Jagile NA DI tok tok pesin for Police inside Kaduna State northwest Nigeria wia di killing occur.

Mohammed Mahuta na maternal uncle to late Abdulkarim wey just marry months ago and e tell tori pipo for Kaduna say;

Na neighbours first alert dem say dem see gate of di house open for hours wey dey unusual.

"Na around 1pm on Sunday neighbours call me say dem observe say gate of di house dey open for long.

"And na so me and a few pipo rush come only to come find things scattered for di house and dead bodi of Abdulkarim."

"We quickly rush to Malali police station to report and from dia dem give us officers wey follow us to di scene."

Mohammed say dem no dey suspect anybody at dis time but believe say police go continue to investigate wetin happun to im nephew.

E also yan say from di look of things dem follow ceiling enter di house and dem overpower am tie am before hitting him till he die.

Dem bury di pilot Sunday evening for Unguwar Sarki cemetery after islamic funeral prayer.

Senator Bala Ibn na Allah react to im son suspected murder

Di father, Senator Bala Na Allah wey currently dey out of di kontri release statement on Monday saying:

Di family leave wetin happun to God and dey pray for insecurity for Nigeria to end.

Di Kaduna state goment on its part also release statement through commissioner of internal affairs Samuel Aruwan.

Di statement say wetin happun to di senator pikin dey unfortunate.

And clearly na case of assassination and not banditry as some pipo dey tok, e add.

Senator Bala Ibn na Allah don dey senate since 2015 dey represent Kebbi South Senatorial District.