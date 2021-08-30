Covid Travel: Latest changes begin as seven kontris go green

one hour wey don pass

Pipo wey dey travell to UK from Canada and Denmark no go need to isolate sake of di UK latest Covid travel rules don come into force.

Finland, Switzerland, di Azores, Liechtenstein and Lithuania also dey on di "green list" as of 04:00 BST.

Travellers from newly red-listed Thailand and Montenegro now go need isolate in gommet-approved hotels.

All arrivals must do at least one Covid test - but many kontris don ban UK residents from entering.

Travellers wey dey come from green list kontries no need to quarantine when dem come back to di UK - whether or not dey don kollect two doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Dey still need to do test bifo dem return to di UK, however, and book test for day two after dia return, and fill in one passenger location form.

Only British or Irish nationals and UK residents dey allowed into di kontri if dem don travel go red list kontries.

D to pay to self-isolate in one gomment-approved quarantine hotel.

Most kontries dey on di amber list - fully-vaccinated adults no need to quarantine wen dey return from dis locations.

But dem need to do tests before dem return and two days after dem get back.

Those wey neva get di two vaccines go need to isolate at home for 10 days, and also do Covid tests.

Di travel industry don criticise di UK sake of dia changing travel rules, airlines say:

Di system risk to make international travel "more expensive, burdensome and uncertain compared to oda kontries".

Travel lists dey currently updated every three weeks and di system dey similar for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Take one eye see UK travel rules.

