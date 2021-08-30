Sunday Igboho news today: DSS release eight out of 12 Sunday Adeyemo aides afta 61 days

30 August 2021, 19:00 WAT New Informate 14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, OMOYELE SOWORE/FACEBOOK

Eight out of di 12 aides of Sunday Igboho wey DSS arrest some months ago, don dey released.

Leader of di umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Prof. Banji Akintoye confam dia release giveto BBC Pidgin on Monday.

"Di remaining four still dey custody for offence wey only God sabi... but we go kontinu to fight for dia release."

Professor Banji tok inside statement wey im tok-tok pesin Maxwell Adeleye sign.

Nigeria secret police - Department of State Services [DSS] - bin arrest 12 pipo for one raid for Igboho house for July.

For August, one Federal High Court for Abuja bin grant bail to di detainees wit different-different requirements.

But now e be like eight of dem don meet di demand of di law for Abuja to secure dia release.

Igboho, wey im real name na Sunday Adeyemo, still dey Benin Republic wia im dey face im own legal battle.

Igboho dey fight against goment extradition wey wan bring am back to Nigeria.

Followers of Yoruba Nation, wey be di umbrella joinbodi wey Igboho dey lead, go see dis release from DSS hand, as small victory for dem.

Prof. Banji group Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide wey don dey fight for Igboho release in Benin give di names of those wey DSS release:

Abdullateef Ademola, Onaolapo, Tajudeen Irinloye, Diekola Jubril Ademola, Ayobami Donald, Uthman Opeyemi Adelabu, Olakunle Oluwapelumi, Raji Kazeem and Taiwo Opeyemi Tajudeen.