New coronavirus variant in South Africa - Wetin to know about am

3 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, South Africa don dey badly hit by Covid-19

Sabi pipo dey monitor one new coronavirus variant wey dem find for South Africa.

Tori be say dem never yet label di C.1.2, wey get multiple mutations as variant of concern.

Dem record cases of di variant for all di provinces inside South Africa and seven kontries for Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania.

Scientists dey chook eye inside how di variant dey respond to coronavirus antibodies.

Dem dey also study di various mutations and transmission.

Maria van Kerkhove, technical lead on Covid-19 for World Health Organization (WHO) say, di variant "no really dey increase in circulation".

She say di Delta variant still dey dominant and say WHO go inform pipo if tins change.

Di pandemic really affect South Africa badly as dem record cases of both di Delta and Beta variants wey dey highly transmissible.

So far, di kontri don record 2,770,575 coronavirus cases including 81,830 deaths.

Wetin be di coronavirus symptoms?

New cough wey dey continue

Fever

Loss of smell or taste

If you, or somebody you dey live with, get any of dis symptoms, di advice na to sidon for house to stop di risk of giving coronavirus to others.

Di cough na new one wey dey continue, wia you go begin cough for more dan one hour, or get three or more cough episodes in 24 hours. You get fever if your temperature dey above 37.8C.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list of symptoms also include chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain and sore throat.