Jamb UTME cut-off mark: Jamb okay cut-off mark for 2021 admission, UTME 2022 guidelines

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board [JAMB] don approve 2021 guidelines for admissions into tertiary institutions.

Jamb Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede also say dem don okay guidelines for UTME candidates for 2022.Professor Oloyede give di approval for di 2021 Policy meeting on admissions to tertiary institutions wey hold for JAMB Headquarters, Abuja.

How Nigerian students dey use school extend dia stay for EuropeTori be say no particular cut off mark from JAMB, dis time.

Na schools go determine dia own cut-off mark for Jamb UTME results.

Di cut -off go be combination of scores from JAMB score, University minimum benchmark, SSCE and practicals wia e dey applicable. Prof. Oloyede hama say every Institution get di power to determine dia cut off mark wey be di minimum benchmark.

Jamb cut-off mark: Universities wey don publish cut off marks

According to Prof Ishaq Oloyede, some universities like University of Maiduguri propose 150 as dia benchmark.

Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, na 140.

Pan Atlantic University say dia own na 210.

University of Lagos chose 200 and Lagos State University say na 190.

Covenant University, 190, Bayero University Kano, 180.Na wit dis marks JAMB go admit students.

Weda di cut-off mark fit change?

Oloyede draw ear give di universities say make dem no comeback to change dia benchmark o, becos JAMB no go change am for dem.Di meeting also approve two new JAMB Test Subjects wey be Computer Studies and Physical and Health.Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu for di meeting tok say:

Di effect of di partnership JAMB get wit di National Identity Management Commission wey candidates dey use National Identity Number register, record successes for di last UTME and Direct Entry exam for 2021.

" I dey happy say di last examination record di lowest case of exam mago-mago for di history of di Board"" E dey important to halla am say make all tertiary institutions particularly those wey wan conduct Post-UTME screening use biometric information and photograph of prospective candidates" Di meeting also decide say JAMB no go accept any admission wey no cone through Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

October 29, 2021 na im dem approve as deadline for di closure of amendments for 2021 admissions

On di deadline for di closure of admissions, di meeting join mouth to allow ministry of education to decide as dem no fit agree.

Dem dey look December 31, 2021 deadline for all publics schools and January 31st 2022 for all private institutions.

Direct Entry nko?

Di meeting approve say for Direct Entry, DE, di maximum score one candidate fit present be 6 and di minimum be 2 or E, as di law require.

And di candidate credentials must dey uploaded on CAPS and recommended by di institution, JAMB go approves and di candidate go accept di offer of admission.

Professor Oloyede add say if candidate never accept one offer, di institution fit change di candidate after dem inform JAMB. E mean say candidate fit loose admission if im no accept di offer.

2021/2022 UTME

About 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, Oloyede say di board dey introduce two new subjects:

Computer studies and physical and health education, making total of 25 subjects.

Di stakeholders also exempt prison inmates, blind pipo and foreign candidates from sitting for post UTME exercise.

Oga Oloyede say many admission spaces still dey sake of plenti courses still get space as pipo no too qualify for dem.

E say for di 2020 admissions, out of 956,809 admission spaces in di 962 higher education institutions in di kontri about 600,000 so far don dey admitted.

Dem sama warning give any institution wey dey issue admission letter to candidates outside CAPS say gomment go punish for gross indiscipline and fraud.