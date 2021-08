JAMB cut-off mark for 2021: Universities wey don set cut off mark for 2021/2022 admission

Wia dis foto come from, BUK

Some Nigerian Universities don begin set cut-off marks for 2021/2022 admission.

So candidates wey choose dis universities as choice of study for 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination registration fit know weda dem qualify.

Dis development dey come as di Joint Admission Matriculation Board cancel general cut-off marks for admission into tertiary institutions.

Jamb give schools freedom to set dia own minimum mark for admission.

Di board take di decision for di 2021 policy meeting wey di Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu chair.

JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede wey list some universities wey don release dia own cut-off mark say "Institutions now get liberty to decide cut off marks, JAMB no go give cut-off marks again."

Universities wey don release cut-off marks

University of Maiduguri - 150

Usman Dan Fodio University - 140

University of Sokoto - 140

Pan Atlantic University - 210

University of Lagos - 200

Lagos State University - 190

Covenant University - 190

Bayero University, Kano - 180 however di cut-off marks for some programmes vary as follows.