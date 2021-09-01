Bobrisky birthday cake, pictures and oda tins wey make pipo dey yan about im 30th birth anniversary

Nigerian popular cross dresser, Bobrisky wey im real name na Idris Okuneye celebrate im 30th birthday on di last day of August, 2021.

Although im bin announce say di birthday party go hold for Dubai, tori be say im run am for Lagos Nigeria on Tuesday.

Di cross dresser, bin announce say im spend up to half a billion on top her birthday. Im bin start to share invitation from di beginning of August.

Di last time Bob do birthday for Lagos for 2019, police shut am down sake of say e disturb public peace.

Dis year event however bin go smoothly. E host celebrities dem wey include actresses like Mercy Aigbe and Eniola Badmus, former BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke among odas.

Most surprising of all, na when King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka Kwam 1 bin come sing for di celebration.

Wetin Nigerians dey yan about di celebration?

Nigerians dey divide on top how dem feel on di birthday wey di celebrant call "luxury" birthday celebration.

One of dem hala say no be say Nigerians dey homophobic, na just poverty dey bring out values.

While anoda pesin hala say we don leave our values behind sake of money.

Wetin Nigeria tok about cross dressing?

No clear law dey against cross-dressing for Nigeria.

Although Nigeria constitution no get any clear law against cross-dressing, homosexuality or same sex marriage and promotion fit land pesin for up to 14 years for prison according to di Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act.

Also, Nigeria na kontri wey dey somehow conservative, where most pipo still dey frown on tins dem feel say no follow di norm of wetin dem feel say man suppose do and woman suppose do.

For instance for 2019, wen Bobrisky bin celebrate her 28th birthday wen police shut am down.

Although police no give official reason to shut down di party, tori start to dey fly upandan say na because she dey promot gay rights for di kontri.

Apart from that, di rise of Bobrisky from 2016/17 don create some kain of industry for oda influencers to dig into that kain content, most popular in recent times na James Brown wey dey call imself "Princess of Africa".

Although some transgender rights activists for di kontri like Miss Sahara don try to distance Bobrisky from di LBTQI movement say she dey make mockery of am.

How Bobrisky take blow to be one of di biggest crossdressers for Nigeria

Pipo begin reason Bobrisky for 2016 for Nigeria just as snapchat start to become popular for di kontri, she begin trend sake of her cross-dressing.

To capitalize on di move, Bob bin enta Snapchat with Premium wey im bin dey charge Nigerians N10,000 to view di platform.

Since den, she don dey in di middle of a lot of controversy wey include di recent one with im former bestie, ogbonge actress Tonto Dikeh.

Bob don also cause controversy with all di claims of plastic surgeries to to become woman as well as, all di advice im dey give young women about how to meet rich men dem.