Ghana Floods: Thunder lightening kill three, six others drown for northern part of de kontri

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Murtala Kpambe

Nine people die for northern Ghana after floods hit de region dis week.

National Disaster Management Authority (NADMO) explain say out of de nine, three die from lightening wey remaining six drown.

Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) notify de general public say dem for expect more rains.

Ghana Meteorological Agency predict more floods

De meteorological agency for Ghana dey predict say northern parts of Ghana go experience more rains.

Deputy Director for Synoptic, Meteorology and Forecasting for GMA, Joseph Portuphy talk say "flooding be more for northern part of de country."

"Dis be sake of de northern part dey inside dema peak season whereas we those along de coast dey enter our minor season" he add.

Dem also warn school children to stay away from flood prone areas in dis period of de rains.

"I never experience dis kind of lightening before"

Although rains dey cause havoc annually for Ghana, occasional thunder and lightning which dey accompany de rains be extreme based on how e kill three people.

Afi Tamakloe talk BBC Pidgin how intense experience of lightening dis week still dey haunt am.

"Around Thursday dawn I dey sleep wey dis very loud thunder strike wake me up, suddenly I feel de lightening for my room."

"De thunder and lightning be so loud, my room shake to de extent say I feel like something dey take me away" she add.

Ghana Meteorological Agency say de rains up north go continue from September until ending of October.