Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme: Post NYSC job scheme criteria and all you need to know about am

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, N-Power

Nigerian goment don tier rubber one program wey go provide job opportunities for graduates inside di kontri.

Di Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) wey dem launch 31st of August 2021, na plan to empower fresh graduates with work.

Nigeria goment tok say dem dey do dis program in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Dem dey plan to place 20,000 skilled young Nigerian graduates (under di age of 30) inside jobs for private and public sector organizations around di kontri.

Di jobs go last for 12 months, dem go dey fully-paid and e go help prepare recent graduates for dia future careers and work environments.

Wetin to know about di Jubilee Fellows Program

Di federal goment dey target Nigerians with dis scheme.

Na for fresh graduate (Bachelor Degree) from any discipline, not more dan 30 years old wey don graduate not earlier than 2017 and wey no get work.

Di graduate too must don complete di mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or get certificate of exemption from NYSC.

According to di informate wey dey di goment official website for dis program, application form go dey open 6th September, 2021 to 20th October, 2021.

Goment also add say at di end of di one year wey di graduate don work on top di program, high performing Jubilee Fellows fit get retained by di organisations wey dem work.

Then those wey get interest for entrepreneurship fit don get enof skills and knowledge on di job wey fit help dem to start dia own.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria unemployment palava

Unemployment issue na big palava for Nigeria, and as di years dey go and population dey increase, Nigeria unemployment rate dey also increase more and more.

One recent report from di National Bureau of Statistics, say Nigeria Unemployment rate don rise to 33%, Second Highest on Global List.

Nigeria na di number three kontri wit di highest number of pipo wey dey unemployed as di kontri unemployment population increase to 33.3% for inside di fourth Quarter of 2020 from di 27.1% wey im be for second Quarter of 2020.

Inside di unemployment and underemployment report wey di kontri National Bureau of Statistic release, di unemployment and underemployment for di kontri increase by 6.2% from Q2 to Q4 of 2020.

Di unemployment rate among young pipo between di ages of 15 to 34 years don increase to 42.5% from di 34.9% wey im be before for second quarter Q2 of 2020.

Meanwhile 28.8% of population wey dey willing and able to work no get work. Dis group get di largest number.

More dan 6.2 millionNigerian men no get work at all, while di almost 6 million women dey unemployed.

According to one 2019 estimate, about 25 million graduates remain unemployed across di kontri.

Dis no be di first time goment dey come out with programme to try to tackle dis issue.

Di N-Power na scheme set up by President Muhammadu Buhari since 2016, to address the issues of youth unemployment and help increase social development.