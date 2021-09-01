Ghana SHS Food Shortage: Education service deny claims of scarcity in senior high schools

36 minutes wey don pass

Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) dey raise concerns over food shortage in some Senior High Schools across de country.

De said food shortage affect schools for Eastern, Ashanti, Northern, and Volta regions.

But Ministry of Education deny de claims of food shortage.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Education Ministry spokesperson talk say "at now, no school in Ghana dey face food shortage...sometimes delay in supply dey happen because of storage but we dey take those tins serious."

"But confirmation I get from GES be say no food shortage dey happen" he add.

Dis be reaction to calls by teacher union body, GNAT who describe de shortage as 'genuine emergency.'

"When we bring dis things up, we no dey bring somebody down, but we want bring to de attention of duty bearers say conditions under which wanna children dey learn for wan SHS den basic schools no de best," General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah talk.

Claims be say some of dis schools dey feed de students the same food for weeks.