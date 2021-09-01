Buhari sacks two ministers: President Buhari sack Sale Mamman, Mohammed Sabo Nanono

Wia dis foto come from, Bayo Omoboriowo

President Muhammadu Buhari don sack two ministers of im cabinet.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sale Mamman and Minister of Power, Mohammed Sabo Nanono na im chop sack.

Di President na im announce di end of dia appointment on Wednesday 1 September, 2021.

BBC Pidgin find out say na cabinet changes Buhari do to drop Agriculture and Power ministers.

Two oda ministers dey re-assigned, according to presidential sources.

Minister of Environment Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar don dey re-assigned to Agriculture.

And Minister of State for Works and Housing Abubakar D. Aliyu don dey re-assigned to Power.

Why Buhari sack di two ministers?

Di Nigerian leader say di changes dey follow independent and critical review.

E dey sequel to di "tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and critical self-review." Buhari tok.

And dis review bin happun through sector reporting during Cabinet meetings and at retreats.

Buhari add say "these significant review steps don help to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion.

"And join forces alias synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians."

Buhari sacked two ministers: Who be Sale Mamman

Mamman Kwagyang Saleh take oath as Nigeria Minister of Power on 21 August 2019.

Na president Muhammadu Buhari swear in Saleh months after e win second term election to lead di west African nation.

Dem born Mamman Saleh on 2 January 1958, according to multiple sources.

Saleh from Taraba State, north east Nigeria.

And in 1988 e bag higher national diploma in electrical electronics from Kaduna Polytechnic.

He also hold MBA in business administration from Bayero University Kano, wia e graduate in 2015.