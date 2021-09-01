Zamfara state latest kidnap: Gunmen attack secondary school for Maradun local goment and kidnap plenty students on Wednesday

one minute wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Reports out of Zamfara state wey dey northern Nigeria say gunmen on Wednesday morning attack secondary school for Maradun local goment wia dem kidnap plenti students.

Residents of di town tell BBC say di gunmen attack early mo-mo and kidnap a high number of students but dem no know di exact number.

Reports say na over 400 students dey di school from di time of di attack, dis na students wey dey write mock exams in preparations for final secondary school year.

One teacher for di school wey speak to BBC yan how di thing happun.

"We just dey start today paper and dey discuss with di students dis morning na im we hear sounds of plenty motorcycles and after few seconds we just see di attackers na so we start to run enter nearby farms alongside some students but dem kidnap di rest go."

Zamfara state don become hotbed for kidnapping for ransom, e no too tay wey gunmen attack college of agriculture for Bakura town kidnap students and months ago dem attack Jangebe school to kidnap students.

Zamfara Police Command neva tok anything on di mata as di tok tok pesin Shehu Mohammed no respond to calls or messages on di issue.#

Dis latest kidnapping dey come just days afta more than one hundred students wey dem kidnap for three schools for separate kidnapping incident regain dia freedom afta many days for captivity.