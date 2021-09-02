Jay Polly Yitabye Imana: Rwanda Musician Joshua Tuyishime AKA Jay Polly cause of death, biography

54 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Jay Polly Wetin we call dis foto, Jay Polly die for police custody

Jay Polly Rwanda, musician wey bin don police custody since April, suddenly die on Thursday morning.

Di popular Rwandan rapper death occur at at 4;30am, according official statement from Rwanda Correctional Service.

Jay Polly wey real name be Joshua Tuyishime die at age of 33.

Jay Polly cause of death

Rwandan Authorities say Jay Polly, die afta im consume one concoction he and two oda inmates bin prepare.

"Preliminary reports wey we get be say Jay Polly and two of im inmates share one concoction of alcohol.

Na mixture of wetin inmates dey use to shave, water and sugar wey dem mix demselves." Rwanda Correctional Service tok.

Authorities arrest di artist for im home four months ago - Aprirl 2021- as im dey host a party wey break Covid 19 regulations.

Di Rwanda Correctional Service tok say di rapper develop health problems and dem admit am to hospital on Wednesday evening. Im die hours later.

Rwanda Investigation Bureau and Rwanda Forensic Laboratory dey carry out further investigations to establish di real cause of im death.

Why Jay Polly go prison

Dem arrest di hip hop artist for April, together wit 11 odas, for im home for di suburbs of Kigali.

Di Rwandan musician chop accuse of gathering illegally.

Authorities charge Jay Polly wit illegal possession of marijuana and im bin don dey wait a new trial date.

Another Rwandan musician, Kizito Mihigo bin die for police custody early last year.

Dem bin don dey hail di gospel artist as a great national talent but later accused of being a traitor.

Jay Polly death: Family react

Im brother, Maurice Uwera, say di Rwanda Correctional Service bin inform am about di death but dem no give further details.

Im girlfriend Kessy Kayonga, wey dey for Kenya capital Nairobi, say she get "one life project" wit di star.

"I dey in deep sorrow, I no believe am yet until I get to Rwanda and see it myself," she tell BBC

"Everyone who met or lived wit Jay Polly go remember am for im love, kindness and how im dey always smile," she add am.

Jay Polly death: Fans reaction

Many music fans for Rwanda wey don sabi Jay Polly for more than one decade of stardom don take to social media to mourn di star.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Jay Polly Biography

Wia dis foto come from, Jay Polly

Im real name na Tuyishime Joshua, but im fans dey call am Jay Polly,

Jay Polly na hip-hop artist from Kigali, Rwanda. dem born am for Gikondo, Kigali for June 1988.

Im music career start for 2003 for school wit im friend Green P.

For 2004, im and other artists, plus Green P, found one music group called G5. Dem dey write song and start dey record for TFP Studio.

G5 bin go on break and Jay Polly later come up wit di idea of forming Tuff Gang. Im decid to do solo projects and release one song called 'Money'.

Other songs like 'Ndacyariho' and 'Ibyo Ubona' also follow

For November 2013, Jay Polly sign one three-year contract wit Touch Records, one music production house wey dey for Nyamirambo, Kigali.

In 2014, im win di PGGSS, wey show say im be di most loved Rwandan Artist. Some of im most loved hits wey e include na'Deux fois deux', 'Ndacyariho Dahumeka' and 'Akanyairajisho'.

Besides music, im study Art and e be good designer.