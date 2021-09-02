Angel and Boma fight BBNaija S6: Big Brother Naija Housemates Boma rain insult on Angel

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija housemates Boma and Angel shake di house wit fight on Thursday evening.

Sotey Angel comot wig, follow Boma like she wan beat am but oda housemates bin hold am.

Dem two throw big insults at each other wit big abusive words wey dey fly upandan.

Dis no be di first time wey Angel and Boma don cross each other lane.

Angel say Boma dey manipulative and she no care if she dey disqualified but she no go take insults from am.

Wetin cause di fight

Boma bin accuse di 21 year old say she tell Queen say im -Boma- na kiss and tell, na wetin make Angel para.

Angel deny di accuse, say di tok dey come out of nowhere.

"He dey call us children, wen I tok dat one"- Angel tok

Boma insult Angel family members and also tok say di platform na her biggest achievement.

Angel later respond say Boma na 34-year-old wey dey on di sam platform wit her and she warn am make she no bully her for di house.

She also warn am make im no bring her family members, into di conversation again and say im be fake okra- e no dey clear wetin she mean by dis though- in di spirit of insult.

Angel accuse Boma say im dey look for highlights for di game.

See how fans react

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter