Covid-19 vaccine: Edo state coronavirus vaccination order and how e fit affect you

32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Edo state governement

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki don clarify say im no give directive to make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all citizens, but say di directive wey im give na say pipo wey never collect di Covid-19 vaccine no go get access to public places.

Governor Obaseki give dis clarification after Federal High Court for Port Harcourt issue restraining order to di Governor not to enforce di order wey allegedly mandate all residents for di State to get di Covid-19 vaccine.

Governor Obaseki say di court order dey speculative and e dey come before di scheduled date for di state directive on Covid-19 to start, wey be di second week of September 2021.

Wetin Governor Obaseki tok?

During di flag-off of di second phase of di Covid-19 vaccination for Edo State on 24 August, 2021, Governor Obaseki say:

"Beginning from di second week of September 2021, only pipo wey get proof say dem don take at least one dose of di Covid-19 vaccination go get access to large gatherings as well as high traffic public and private places.

Pipo wey no dey vaccinated at all go depend on remote access to dis gatherings. "

Di Governor say dis na because 100% of deaths for di third wave of di Covid-19 pandemic for di State na from those wey no dey vaccinated and dis one show di importance of vaccination and dia focus na say within di next one year, dem go don vaccinate 60% of dia citizens to enable dem build herd immunity against di pandemic.

Wetin dis one mean for residents of Edo State and visitors?

Di Edo State Governor say di directives on vaccination still stand and so im cut serious warning for pipo wey wan plan social, religious, political or business events for di State after di second week of September say make dem make sure say both dem and dia guests dey vaccinated and also carry dia vaccination cards as any pesin wey no carry dia proof of vaccination no go get access to crowded facilities.

So wetin e mean?

E mean say, from di second week of September 2021, if pesin no show any proof say im don take di Covid-19 vaccination:

Dat pesin no go dey allowed to worship for churches and mosques - access go dey based on showing proof of vaccination i.e cards for di gate.

Pipo no go dey allowed into event centres for parties or receptions if dem no show proof of dia vaccination card for di gates of dis occasions.

Pesin no go fit access banking services for Edo State if dem no dey vaccinated - dem go do depend on remote access for banking services from dia house."

Obaseki also add say di state goment go begin intensive enforcement of di use of Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions, NPIs to check di current spike of Covid-19 infections and deaths and dis one include:

Compulsory wearing of facemasks

Regular washing of hands under running water and/or use of hand sanitizers

To dey maintain social and physical distancing for public places.

Di Governor say dem fit dey forced to implement lockdown if pipo fail to follow di directives on vaccination and if dem no comply wit di NPIs to stop di spread of di Delta variant of Covid-19 wey currently dey worry for di state.

Wia pesin fit go take di Covid-19 vaccination for Edo State?

Di Edo State goment bring out 55 Health Centres for five local goment areas wia pipo fit go get di Covid-19 vaccination in addition to di 13 state special team wey bin dey ground.

Pipo go fit get more informate about am for di state official channels.

Wia dis foto come from, Edo state government Wetin we call dis foto, List of health care facilities to get di vaccine for Edo state

Wetin be di consequences for violating COVID-19 law for Nigeria?

For January 2021, Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari sign di Health Protection Regulation Order.

Dis order make an offense for any pesin to disobey di rules goment put to protect pipo against di Covid-19 pandemic and e empower State goment, authorities and security agencies to arrest and prosecute pipo wey violate di Covid-19 protocols.