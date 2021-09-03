Tuface and Annie Idibia: 2baba, Innocent Idibia wife post about dia marriage and how family react

35 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Annie Idibia Wetin we call dis foto, 2face Idibia Annie Idibia

Annie Idibia wey be Nollywood actress and wife of popular singer, Tuface Idibia don drag her husband and e family for social media.

For one of her Instagram story, Annie accuse di singer say e sleep under di same house with one oda woman wey born pikin for am, Pero Adeniyi, wen e bin visit dem.

She also accuse Tuface family say dey no like her no mata how hard she bin try to please dem.

Annie also tok for di post say Tuface baby mamas bin dey constantly use im children as excuse for all sort of rubbish.

“I be patient woman, I no be fool Innocent. Your family neva love me from di beginning! No mata how hard I try, I no ever worthy to dem.

" I don make so many sacrifices for you and all your children and God know say I don try."

“Your baby mamas constantly dey use your children as excuse for all sort of rubbish.“

"I try to stay gracious, you no be di first man on planet to get kids from different women. Everything I do na to show di good human wey I be, but today dis move you, Efe Frankie and your family take dey unacceptable,” Annie write.

Annie don delete di posts now.

Tuface family react

E no waste time Charles Idibia, brother to Tuface react to di allegation of Annie and say Tuface dey die slowly, say e dey unhappy but still dey try to maintain peace wey no even exist from day one.

“You marry enta family of peace lovers, so peaceful dat na even a family flaw as I don come to realize. Perhaps, dis don make you tink say we be fools but we no be."

“You dey bring up Disney trip wey happen before COVID because you somehow no fit totally get your way today like you used to?"

“You dey try to paint your husband bad publicly because e be very private person. Your threat tool na means of gaining control? I tink say you dey smart abi di dealer give you di wrong dose today?" E tokk.

Di banta between Annie and Charles continue as both parties share dia thought for dia Instagram page. S

Tuface sister in law, Rosemary Idibia also also react to wetin Annie post.

Rosemary put for her Instagram story say: " Dem try to damage your reputation. You save dia own by not telling your side of di story". She tok

Meanwhile Tuface never tok put for di mata and wen BBC Pidgin try to reach am to no avail.

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab @Annieidibia Wetin we call dis foto, Tuface and Annie on dia wedding day

Who be Tuface Idibia

Innocent Idibia Idibia na popular Nigerian Singer-songwriter, recording producer and business man wey dey known as Tuface but e later change am to 2Baba for July 2014.

Dey born Innocent Idibia September 18, 1975 for Jos, Nigeria. E come from di Idoma tribe for Southern part of Benue, Nigeria.

E be veteran of Nigeria music scene and e always dey rank as one of di best African musicians of all time.

Im song African Queen dey popular for weddings across Africa and e don win plenti - plenti awards across Africa and beyond including from MTV.