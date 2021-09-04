BBNaija eviction: Big Brother organisers say Sunday go see housemates dey evicted on a 'king size' scale - See wetin e fit mean mean

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Big brother Naija

Organizers of di Big Brother Naija 'Shine Ya Eye' reality TV show don tok say dis Sunday live eviction go be 'King-size Eviction'.

Di organizers reveal dis one for dia social media platform as fans dey ginger to see who go leave di house on Sunday.

Wetin e fit mean?

Some fans and viewers of Big Brother Naija 'Shine Ya Eye' reality TV show fit no dey surprise to hear King-size eviction.

Dis na because all di housemates dey up for possible eviction on Sunday except, Jackie B and Jay Paul wey be di Heads of House.

Jakie B and Jaypaul win oda housemates on Monday to find di most keys and finish dia task for di weekly Head of House game on 30 August wey biggie introduce with a twist.

Dis week HOH game bin come wit a twist as Biggie announce earlier say dem go get two winners and e tag am 'The double Heads of House'.

So in total, na 15 housemates dey up for up for di possible eviction on Sunday and dem be; Tega, Saga, Saskay, Emmanuel, Peace, Boma, Nini, Michael, Cross, Angel, WhiteMoney, Liquorose, Pere, Queen and Yousef.

Just as di name 'king-size' imply, e be like say na plenti housemates go leave on Sunday, although we no know how many as di organizers no tok di number.

But last week Sunday, three housemates - Maria, Sammie and JMK chop eviction for a triple eviction show.

So if biggie dey tok about king-size eviction next, e fit mean say more dan three housemates dey go home on Sunday be dat.

Who fans dey predict say fit leave

Some social media users wey comment under di 'kingsize eviction' announcement wey big brother Naija organizers post, want make Boma, Nini, Peace, Saga and Tega comot.

One user, Oluwademilade Eniola Gbolahan tok say;

"Whatever size e be weda King or Queen size. Please for di sake of humanity and mankind, do everything possible to oust Boma, Nini, Peace, Saga and di Aunty Tega of our time out of dat house tomorrow. We no get choice with Jackie B, we fit wait for am wait till next week."

Anoda pesin, Felicia Bukola say "...those wey fit leave on Sunday na Tega, Boma, Saga, Nini, Peace and Michael.

Odas say;

"Mr Ebuka, Dis is big brother, Evict saga, Boma and any oda pesin of ur choice, Or else na half money u go collect oo. Thank u"

"My predictions na Saga, Nini, Boma,Tega and Peace..if dem dey up to six? Then sorry Michael ,you go leave..."

"Big brother l know say you go evict Nini and Saga same day, but please Can you evict Nini first l wan to see Saga running after Nini Shouting Nini please wait for me."