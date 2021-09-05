Guinea 'coup': President Alpha Conde fate dey unclear as reports of im arrest by security forces dey fly

5 September 2021, 15:21 WAT New Informate 59 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Di fate of Guinea President Alpha Condé no clear afta one unverified video show am for di hands of soldiers, wey say dem don stage coup.

However, di defence minister dey quoted as say dem stop di attempted takeover.

Dis one na afta hours of heavy gunfire near di presidential palace for di capital, Conakry.

Soldiers dey patrol di empty streets of di city centre.

Residents of di central Kaloum district bin obey di orders of di soldiers to stay house.

For di video, di soldiers from one unit of elite special forces ask President Condé to confam say e no dey harmed but e refuse to respond.

Before now, tori pipo Guineenews wey private pipo dey run bin say security forces don arrest 83 years old Guinea President Alpha Conde, inside wetin appear to be coup attempt.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Reports say different military factions dey fight each other

"From credible sources, Guineenews don learn say special forces wey Commander Mamady Doumbouya wey dey head di elite unit don arrest Guinean president.

"According to di same sources, many other dignitaries of di regime dey in di hands of di special forces, " di news website tok

. Earlier today, local sources bin report say Conde "dey do well and dey under di protection of im presidential guard" after gunshots sound near di presidential palace.

RTG TV wey be state-owned, don continue to dey run programmes as normal with no any sign of instability for di capital, Conakry.