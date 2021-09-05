BBNaija eviction today: Tega don dey evicted from di Big Brother Naija show

22 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBnaija

Tega don dey evicted from di Big Brother Naija show.

She be di first to comot tonight for inside wetin organizers of di Big Brother Naija 'Shine Ya Eye' reality TV show bin don tok say go be 'King-size Eviction'.

Di organizers reveal dis one for dia social media platform as fans begin dey ginger to see who go leave di house on Sunday.

All di housemates bin dey up for possible eviction on Sunday except, Jackie B and Jay Paul wey be di Heads of House.

Wia dis foto come from, Big brother Naija

So in total, na 15 housemates bin dey up for up for di possible eviction on Sunday and dem be; Tega, Saga, Saskay, Emmanuel, Peace, Boma, Nini, Michael, Cross, Angel, WhiteMoney, Liquorose, Pere, Queen and Yousef.

Jakie B and Jaypaul win oda housemates last week Monday to find di most keys and finish dia task for di weekly Head of House game on 30 August wey biggie introduce with a twist.

Di last HOH game bin come wit a twist as Biggie announce earlier say dem go get two winners and e tag am 'The double Heads of House'.