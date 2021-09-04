Omoyele Sowore announce brother Olajide Sowore death to suspected herdsmen/kidnappers attack

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Omoyele Sowore Wetin we call dis foto, Omoyele Sowore

Nigerian activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore confam di death of im brother Olajide Sowore on Saturday,

For inside statement, e tok say herdsmen/kidnappers reportedly shoot and kill im immediate younger brother near Okada town for Edo State.

“Olajide bin dey on im way from Igbinedion University for Edo state wia im bin dey study Pharmacy”, Sowore tok.

“Dem sniff di life out of am, yet anoda real human being!. Rest in Power, Dr Mamiye!”

Wia dis foto come from, Omoyele Sowore Wetin we call dis foto, Sowore say im brother bin dey study Pharmacy for Igbinedion University for Edo state

Di activist describe im brother as ‘an out-of-the-box thinker’ wey bin first decide say school no be for am and create im own genre of music but later change im mind to go school wen im almost don turn 50.

“I travel widely wit you and our papa wen we be little kid. You be di most loved robust kid I don eva first sabi. You, Mr. magnet no get any enemy!

You, Mr. Sunshine Foundation wey dey make everybody happy.

You, di boy wey go sneak im older ones to parties and take all di blames wen our disciplinarian papa don find out.

You bin live your life make everibodi for dey alright but now, everitin wey no dey alright don kill you.

Dis act in itself no go delay dia day of justice.” Sowore tok.