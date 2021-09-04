Nedu Wazobia: Comedian Nedu reveal DNA result of son afta ex-wife accuse am of domestic violence

E be like couple gbasgbos be di hotcake ontop Nigeria social media space dis weekend as anoda celeb couple don bring dia mata enta Instagram just few days afta di Idibia family mata.

Dis time, na popular comedian and broadcaster Ani Chinedu Emmanuel wey plenti pipo sabi as Nedu marriage to im ex wife Uzoamaka Ohiri mata dey trend ontop social media.

Tori be say, di ex wife Uzoamaka on Friday night for her Instagram story bin drag di broadcaster and accuse am of domestic violence, but Nedu don deny her claims.

Uzoamaka inside series of posts accuse say Nedu bin beat am weeks afta she born dia son thru operation.

'I don ready now, make we take care of di girls, leave my son out of dis... Una rememba dis picture? You beat beat me up while your mama carry my new pikin afta 2 weeks of operation' she tok.

Nedu for im own response to di allegation of abuse for one long Instagram post tok say Uzoamaka dey lie and if anybody won tok of abuse na im (Nedu) suppose tok am.

E further claim say police dem don already investigate di mata wen dem bin try end dia marriage.

''On di allegations of domestic violence, dem don investigate dis mata twice, one for police station wey dey Ajah and anoda by competent court of law during di dissolution of our marriage''

''Both times, dem clear me of all allegations and I gat receipts to back am up.'' e tok.

Di broadcaster no come end dia, e further tok say e bin carry dia 3 pikins go do paternity tests and result show say dia first son no be im biological pikin, di allegation wey di ex-wife later confirm for her post.

''Our marriage bin dey plagued wit a lot of issues. One of which be continuous infidelity from her side wey make me go do paternity test for our pikins and wey im test reveal say our first son no be my biological pikin, even though we born am wen we bin dey married.''

Uzoamaka post her response to di DNA certificate wey Nedu share for her Instagram page and say e no longer dey secret.

Nedu and Uzoamaka marry for 2013 and born 3 pikins, 2 girls and one son. E no dey clear di year wey dem divorce.

Who be Nedu

Ani Chinedu Emmanuel alias Nedu na popular On-Air-Personality, broadcast journalist, comedian and skit maker.

Dem born am for Kaduna state and study accountancy for Madonna University, Anambra state.