Justin Trudeau: Protesters throw Canada Prime Minister stones during im campaign trail

54 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Justin Trudeau has been campaigning ahead of the 20 September vote

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau don dey hit by gravel wey protesters throw at am during a campaign stop.

E bin dey returning to im bus afta visiting a brewery wen he dey struck by small stones. E no dey injured.

Mr Trudeau bin call for a snap election for mid-August, wit di hope say im go gain majority goment for im left-of-centre Liberal party

But im campaign dey disrupted by demonstrations against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and oda restrictions.

Just over a week ago, di prime minister bin dey forced to cancel one election rally afta crowd of angry protesters ambush di event.

Wen e dey follow tori pipo on im campaign plane tok afta di incident for London, Ontario campaign plane after the incident in London, Ontario, Mr Trudeau say e be like say e dey hit on im shoulder and compare di incident to wen one woman throw am pumpkin seeds in 2016.

According to a reporter wit Canada's CTV National News, two people wey dey travel on media bus also dey hit by di gravel but dem no dey wunjure.

Erin O'Toole, di leader of di opposition Conservative Party, say di incident dey ''disgusting''.

"Political violence neva dey justified and our media must dey free from intimidation, harassment, and violence," e tweet.

Oga Trudeau plans for vaccine mandates don become key issue ahead of di 20 September election.

Last month, di goment announce dat all civil servants -wey include workers for federally regulated sectors, like rail - must dey vaccinated by di end of October or risk losing dia jobs.

Commercial air, cruise and interprovincial train passengers must also dey vaccinated to travel.