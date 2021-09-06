Tega and Boma: Wetin evicted BBNaija housemates reveal about dia relationship status

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Big Brother season 6 reality show housemates wey chop eviction on Sunday, Boma and Tega still be hot topic for social media as dem declare say dem be just friends and nothing dey involved.

Dis na as Nigerians dey react to di relationship situation between di two evicted housemates wen dem dey di house as dem question di intimate relationship between di two.

Tega wey be di first housemates to dey evicted out of di 15 housemates wey dey up for eviction say everything wey happun between im and Boma na just film show.

Her closeness and kissing escapades wit Boma bin create plenty reactions outside di house sake of say she be married woman.

"Dat na di script we decide to play, we be good actors, we get good time and we get good show. I dey sure say una get good time from our feem?"

Tega tok dis one when di host of di show, Ebuka ask about her relationship wit Boma wey be pass normal friends own.

On how her husband go take understand di relationship between she and Boma, Tega say her husband na 'bad guy' and e go understand.

She also tok say she miss her husband well-well. Her son, mama and of course she go miss Boma.

Boma wey also chop eviction confam to Ebuka say im and Tega just be friends and dem dey cool.

Wen di host ask if anything serious dey between dem, e say nothing, dem just dey cool.

Wia dis foto come from, BBNAIJA

Tega, Boma, Micheal and Peace na di latest housemates wey comot di TV reality show.