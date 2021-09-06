Zamfara network blackout: Na letter writing dey reign as mobile network shutdown enter day 3 for Zamfara

45 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, UMAR SAMINU Wetin we call dis foto, Umar Saminu no fit reach im family via phone so decide to write letter like in di olden days

You fit imagine a single day without mobile network? Well, dis na di reality of pipo for Zamfara state for northern Nigeria as dem enter third day without network for dia phones after goment order all mobile networks to shutdown.

According to Nigerian Communications Commission wey order di shutdown from 3rd to 17th September 2021, dis na to allow security agencies do dia work as dem dey try to end di insecurity wahala wey don dey trouble di state for many years now.

Umar Saminu wey dey stay Kano state get family for Zamfara state and tell BBC News Pidgin how e write letter give somebody wey dey travel to di state as mobile network no dey again.

"I no fit remember last time i siddon write letter until now, my wife and children dey dia and I no fit reach dem for days now, na why I write letter yesterday give somebody wey dey travel to helep me deliver and dem go also write give pesin wey dey come Kano in two days time."

"Dis na di situation we find ourselves and di discomfort plenty, ordinary twitter wey dem block some pipo dey complain, for my pipo of Zamfara na di whole network go."

Shehu Amir wey also get family for Zamfara say e go write letter send by Wednesday as e go be 5 days without hearing from 'im pipo' wey dey di state.

"Since wey mobile phones enter Nigeria na im my family dey use am so dis na di first time wey we go experience something like dis and di feeling no sweet all but we hope say dis na price to pay to end insecurity for our dear state."

BBC News Pidgin also try reach Zamfara state goment officials or di state police command but in all about 10 numbers no gree connect wey show say di thing dey affect everybody for di state.

Di security issues for Zamfara state

Wetin we call dis foto, Goment don shutdown all di 240 telecom towers wey dey di state

Di state wey dey northwestern Nigeria get farming is our pride as dia motto and for years now many of di farmers dey fear to go farm because of bandits wey dey trouble dia lives.

Over the last few years many pipo don die and odas displaced as gunmen from bushes go just attack villages and towns kill pipo and kidnap odas for ransom.

Just last week gunmen attack Government Secondary School Kaya Maradun wia dem kidnap 73 students (5 were later rescued according to police) and up till now di students still dey with dia abductors.

Dis year alone di number of killings and kidnappings for di state dey troubling and dis na why di state decide to suspend some markets and block some roads days ago wetin dem say go reduce di power of di bandits.