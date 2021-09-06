Hpw remand prisoner for Ghana bite off de testicles of another inmate

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana police

One prisoner wey dey wait for judgement for Ghana dey inside more trouble after he chew de testicles of im fellow inmate during fight for cells.

De shocking incident happen inside de police holding cell for Ashanti Region.

De suspect, Awudu Abdulai allegedly bite off de testicles of another cell mate, afaru Boakye inside de holding cell.

E no clear what spark de fight between de two, but by de time dem go separate de two, de victim already sustain injuries from de bite.

De incident shock Tafo Pankrono Divisional Police Command for Ashanti who dey handle de case.

De victim, Jafaru Boakye dey inside critical condition dey receive treatment from hospital after de bite.

De suspect who already dey await judgement for one crime dey face fresh charges.