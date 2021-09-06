UAE Green Visa: United Arab Emirates resident new visa and who dey qualify to get am

United Arab Emirates don announce di launching of one new resident visa category—Green visa—on Sunday as part of di celebration of di kontri golden jubilee.

Di visa go allow residents to sponsor dia parents and children (up to di age of 25 years instead of 18 years if na sons).

Di green visa no go dey linked to work permits from companies and e dey target highly-skilled pipo, investors, entrepreneurs, top students and graduates, Na so di Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade wey announce am tok.

Im also announce di launch of another category of 'Freelance Visa' to attract special talents to di kontri.

Dr Al Zeyoudi dey among di top ministers wey make di different announcements about di first batch of 50 initiatives wey di UAE dey launch to mark dia 50th anniversary

Dem tok say di aim na to further grow di economy and social system of di kontri.

E tok say dem go give di Green visa holders 90-180 days' grace period once dia visa expire, unlike di current system of 30 days' grace period, to comot di kontri.

Wetin more to know about di visa?

Dr Al Zeyoudi tell tori pipo say di pesin wey dey hold di Green visas go dey self-dependent and dem no go dey attached to companies and dem fit sponsor dia parents and children up to 25 years instead of 18 years.

Green visa go dey open to most categories of residents.

"E go dey open for most of di categories—investors, entrepreneurs, (pipo wey dey run) SMEs, talented pipo, scientists, students etc."

UAE neva give details about di details including di duration of di visa but dem go later announce am.

Also e neva get details about salary requirements or investment to dey eligible for di Green visa.

"Na full package—tourist visas, green visas, golden visas. Freelancer visa na part of green visas. Each pillar go get different categories. And we go announce di details soon."

Dem go also give freelance visas to owners of independent businesses, or self-employed individuals.