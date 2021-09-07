Michael K. Williams: Who be di American Wire star actor wey die

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Michael K Williams dey described by im peers as "di kindest of persons" and "immensely talented"

American star actor Michael K Williams wey popular for HBO drama series - The Wire don die for im New York apartment.

E die at di age of 54.

US media quote law enforcement sources wey tok say e die from suspected drug overdose. Dis neva dey officially confirmed.

Williams - wey dey nominated for three Emmy Awards - don openly discuss im struggles wit drugs over di years.

For di Wire, e play di role of Omar Little, gay, streetwise robber of drug gangs.

E dey popular for di role of Albert wey e play for "Chalky" White, a powerful gangster, for di Prohibition period TV series Boardwalk Empire.

New York Police Department tok-tok pesin John Grimpel say police bin go di apartment of Williams wey dey Brooklyn apartment afta dem receive emergency call at 14:00 local time on Monday (18:00 GMT).

Tributes for Michael K. Williams

Fellow actors and filmmakers don dey pay tribute on social media.

"Di depth of my love for dis brother, only fit dey matched by di depth of my pain wen I hear say e don die," The Wire co-star Wendell Pierce tweet.

"A immensely talented man wey get ability to give voice to di human condition wey dey show di lives of those whose humanity dey seldom elevated until e sing their truth," Pierce add.

"If he show for scene na di best thing about am. Period," na wetin actor Edward Norton, wey work wit Williams on di 2019 film Motherless Brooklyn write.

"Dis dey heartbreaking to learn. We don lose very big talent wey be Michael K Williams," Star Trek actor George Takei tweet.

Filmmaker James Gunn describe Williams as one of di "most gentle souls e don ever meet".

"Rest in Peace Michael K Williams. Gone far too soon. Di man wey teach me so much. Thank you for your wisdom," British actor Damson Idris write.

For inside statement, HBO TV network, wey show 60 episodes of The Wire between 2002 and 2008, say: "We dey devastated to learn of di passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of di HBO family for more than 20 years.

"While di world dey aware of im plenty talents as an artist, we sabi Michael as a dear friend wey everybody wey get di privilege to work with am love. We send our deepest condolences to im family for dis immeasurable loss."

Who be Michael Kenneth Williams

Dem born Michael Kenneth Williams for New York for 1966.

Williams begin im career as a dancer and e perform wit Madonna and George Michael before e move into acting, wit companies wey include di ogbonge National Black Theatre Company.

For inside one interview wit BBC for 2018, Williams explain why The Wire series dey successful.

"I think say pipo dey reason am because e still dey relevant now, because of di climate of wetin dey go on for di United States. I think e dey a little sad," e tok.

"Na di first show I see say create wetin I call 'edutainment'. E tok about wetin dey wrong for our society, from di police department to our lawmakers to our school system, and di media. E represent wetin dey happun for our community."

Di actor don also come out publicly to tok about im personal struggles wit drugs over di years, even when e dey feature for di The Wire.

"I dey play wit fire," e tok for one interview wit news website NJ.com in 2012.