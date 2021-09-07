BBNaija Tega and Boma: I go give Tega second chance if she dey sorry and apologize - Husband

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AJMONEY/INSTAGRAM

Ajebor Kris Lawrence, di husband of recently evicted Big Brother Naija Reality TV housemate, Tega don give condition on di way forward on im marriage.

E say im ready to give im wife second chance if she come back, apologise and dey sorry for her actions wit anoda housemate for di Big Brother House but if she come back and begin prove say wetin she do dey okay and no see anything wrong wit her actions, im dey ready to free her.

Oga Ajebor wey tok for inside Live Instagram chat wit popular blogger Tunde Ednut about how im feel wit wetin im wife do for di show say im dey shocked as e neva see di dat side of im Tega before.

E say im wife entanglement wit anoda housemate make am dey sad and broke and im no even fit comot for im house because of stories wey dey street.

"I dey broke, I really dey broken, I no where I dey come from and we dey very responsible, Tega also dey responsible. I no know why she do wetin she do." Ajebor tok.

Wetin Lawrence Ajebor tok about im marriage wit Tega

Although im and Tega neva tok since she comot di Big Brother House on Sunday, oga Ajebor say wetin happun for di house no go make am abandon im wife as dem need each oda right now more than ever.

"She be my wife, yes she don disappoint me. I no go throw her away, Perfect marriage no dey as these things dey come wit marriage. I neva get issues in my marriage for di past four years, since dis na our first issue, I no think say I go just abandon her. Dis na time wey she need me. Wetin Nigerians fit do for us na to pray wit us."

Oga Ajebor add join say im wife na very good girl wey dey God fearing and im want that woman back, no be di one wey go Big Brother House.

Tega and Boma relationship for Big Brother House

Wia dis foto come from, BBNAIJA

Big brother Naija housemates Boma and Tega bin dey very close for di big brother 'shine ya eye reality show sotey e become topic of discussion for social media.

Tega wey come from Akwa Ibom state na married woman wey bin introduce herself as pesin wey get personality of water and fire. While Boma wey be 34-years-old mixologist, model and former footballer too bin don marry before.

Early on for di show, Tega begin make pipo notice her afta one truth or dare game wey she allow fellow housemate Saga to see and 'suck' her nipple.

But na her closeness and kissing escapades wit anoda housemate Boma na im create plenty reactions outside di house sake of say she be married woman.

Inside di video, Boma and Tega sleep ontop bed. Dem near each oda before dem bin kiss.

While some Nigerians believe say dis one no suppose be sake of her status, odas say she just dey catch cruise and play her game.

Tega husband reaction

Di first time Tega begin trend say she allow anoda man 'see' her breast for di show, her husband bin come out to defend her.

Tega husband bin post ontop im Instagram page @ajmoney001 where e ask di viewers "to stay tuned for more content" as e add say im wife na actress.

According to am, Tega go still do more for di house.

Wia dis foto come from, AFRICAN MAGIC

Im post read: "My wife na actress. If dat na movie scene, she go still do more.

On Tuesday, afta video of Tega and Boma kiss bin go viral, reports say her husband post some messages again ontop Instagram.

"First of all, I love my wife so much. However, I go like to state say our marriage no dey perfect just like many oda marriages out there. We be two imperfect pipo. Di past 24 hours don be hell for us as a family," Tega husband took.

"I don wrong my wife in so many ways but cheating on her na wetin break di bond wey we get as a couple. Before you judge me, please note say I no dey perfect. I no be di best husband as you all tink I dey."

I bin cheat on my wife in our matrimonial home. I no dey proud of dis. Dis mistake don cause so much damage in our marriage to di extent of her threatening to leave our once happy home.

"In my own little way, I don try to make amends for everything I don do wrong. I don try to support her dreams, to campaign and defend her and also to be a better man. But all these, I do am in her absence.

Later, another report come out say Boma open up about how e feel about Tega during di live show.

During im conversation with Jaypaul, e confess say e like Tega and e also tok about some of her virtues, and how like-minded two of dem be.

Wetin evicted BBNaija housemates Tega and Boma reveal about dia relationship status

Wia dis foto come from, BIG BROTHER NAIJA

Tega say everything wey happun between her and her fellow housemate Boma na just script wey dem dey act.

Tega tok dis one when she dey answer question from di host Ebuka about her intimacy wit Boma.

"Dat na di script we decide to play, we be good actors, we get good time and we get good show. I dey sure say una get good time from our feem?"

On how her husband go take understand di relationship between she and Boma, Tega say her husband na 'bad guy' and e go understand.

She also tok say she miss her husband well-well. Her son, mama and of course she go miss Boma.

Boma wey also chop eviction confam to Ebuka say im and Tega just be friends and dem dey cool.