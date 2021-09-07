School resumption in Nigeria update: See wen schools for different states across di federation dey resume

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, LAGOS STATE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Some state goments for Nigeria don begin fix dates wey schools dey expected to resume for di 2021/2022 academic session for dia different states.

Di resumption dates order na for mostly primary and secondary schools for di states.

Federal Capital Territory - Abuja

For Nigerian capital Abuja na on di 20th September schools dey resume, dem earlier shift am from di 13th wey di schools suppose resume before.

For statement wey Education secretariat of di capital territory release, di new first term go last for 13 weeks before 3 weeks holiday go happun.

Wia dis foto come from, KANO STATE MINISTRY

Kano and Sokoto states

School resumption for Kano state wey dey northern Nigeria go happun on September 13th 2021 for di new session.

According to statement wey ministry of education release, schools bin suppose resume on 6th September but dem decide to add anoda week to allow parents prepare well for resumption.

Di date na di same for Sokoto state as di ministry of education announce 13th September as resumption date for both primary and secondary schools across the state.

Jigawa states

For Niger state di schools still dey inside third term as di disruptions wey happun over kidnap of some students wey lead to closure of schools for di state mean say dem dey behind and na now dem dey try catch up with oda states.

Na same tori for Jigawa as di students dia still dey inside third term and neva finish am but one Jigawa parent tell BBC News Pidgin say di calendar show say di term go end by next week.

Lagos State

Wia dis foto come from, LAGOS STATE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Goment for Lagos state don approve make private and public schools resume on Monday September 13, 2021 for year 2021/2022 academic session.

For statement di commissioner for education Folasade Adefisayo tok say model colleges and upgraded schools go resume in batches from September 19.

Di first set go be SS2 and SS3 students wey dey write dia WASSCE papers

Di statement say newly admitted JSS 1 students into model colleges and upgraded schools go resume for October 2nd, while oda returning students of JSS2, JSS3, SS1 and SS2 go resume on October 9 but go start classes on October 11.

Bayelsa State

Flooding don force many schools to close for Baylesa State - Goment

Sake of flood wey don cover many parts of Bayelsa State, many schools for those parts wey flood dey don close to ensure di safety of di school children but by di academic calendar, schools for di State go close on 10 September, 2021 for di 2020/2021 academic session.

Di Bayelsa State Commissioner for Education, Gentle Emelah tell BBC Pidgin say schools go resume on 16 November, 2021 for di first term of di 2021/2022 academic session, but dem dey watch to see how di floods go be.

"Di way we plan am na say dis period wey di floods dey almost evriwia, schools go dey closed because we want di children to dey safe for dia homes. We no want situation wey children go fall for monkey bridge as dem dey come school. Right now many places for dis Yenagoa dey covered with flood. Apart from Nembe and Brass local goment wey be di saltwater areas, di rest places wey get fresh water dey suffer from dis flood." Na so im tok.

Rivers State

Wia dis foto come from, RIVERS STATE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

For Rivers State, all schools go close on Friday, 10 September, 2021 for di 2020/2021 academic session.

Di State Ministry of Education bin don cut serious warning for some private schools wey bin wan close on 20 August to abide by di academic calendar wey di State Goment approve, come add say any school wey no comply go dey de-accredited and dem no go allow dem reopen for di next academic session.

Schools for Rivers State go open for first term of di 2021/2022 academic session on 20 September, 2021.

Akwa Ibom

Meanwhile, schools for Akwa Ibom State already dey on vacation and dem go resume next week Monday, 13 September 2021 for first term of di 2021/2022 academic session

Edo State

For Edo State, schools don resume on Monday, 6 September 2021 for first term for di 2021/2022 academic session.

Permanent Secretary of di Edo State Ministry of Education Mrs. Stella-Maris Imasuen tell school proprietors to collect di school calendar for di new session from di office of di Chief Inspector of Education for dia local goments and ensure dem comply strictly wit Covid-19 protocols for dia schools.

Delta and Cross River States

Basic and secondary schools for Delta State go resume on 13 September, 2021 for first term of di 2021/2022 academic session as students dia already dey vacation.

For Cross Rivers State, schools go resume on Monday 13 September, 2021 for di 2021/2022 academic session.

Kwara State

Both primary and secondary schools go open for September 20, 2021. Na for July 30th, 2021 naim schools go vacation for di state.

Nasarawa State

Di tori get as e be becos na now dem dey write dia Third Term Examinations.Some schools start last week Monday, while some schools start dis Monday September 6, 2021.Di goment neva tok wen schools go open yet.

For Yobe state wey dey northeastern Nigeria resumption date na 27th september 2021.