Tega and Boma: BBNaija evicted housemates wey dia relationship for Big Brother Naija house spark controversy open up more about wetin hapun

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Big brother evicted housemates, Boma don tok say im intentions no be to date Tega.

Im open up about di relationship wey im get wit im fellow housemate, Tega for di house for one interview e get wit Ebuka- di show host.

Fans of di Big brother Naija reality show bin drag Boma for involving imsef in a sexual relationship wit a married woman-Tega- during im time for di house.

Boma don face backlash as many pipo feel say im actions no dey morally upright.

Boma tell Ebuka say, Tega na di boy's favourite, all di boys like her ,

"She even better pass all di single girls wey dem carry come, e be like na dem really marry sef.

All of us bin dey root for Tega heavily, because Tega dey always help me."

Ebuka bin ask Boma if im ever feel at a point maybe im need take a step back,

Boma say 'no' because for am, Tega bin really dey dia wen di house dey boring for am. Im tok say even though im regret im actions now.

"E don dey late but I see am now, No be say I no wan own up to am or take responsibilities for my action.

I be human and we dey make mistakes, na wetin make us be human be dat.

But my intentions no be to take a married woman away, but to wia na?", im tok.

Talking about im stay for di house, di former Housemate say im dey happy to don make am dat far during di show and say im get incredible plans line up for di future.

Tega wey be di first housemates to dey evicted out of di 15 housemates wey dey up for eviction on Sunday don also chook mouth for di mata.

She say everything wey happun between im and Boma na just film show.

"Dat na di script we decide to play, we be good actors, we get good time and we get good show. I dey sure say una get good time from our feem?"

Tega tok dis one when di host of di show, Ebuka ask about her relationship wit Boma wey be pass normal friends own.

For her exclusive interview wit di show host, she add say di whole drama start wen she get injury and Boma bin take care of am.

We bin get conversation say make we just act am up.

She maintain say na cruise, say dem two just dey play out a script wey dem agree to act out for viewers.