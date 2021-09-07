Jean-Pierre Adams:, Elaine Esposito, Aruba Shanbaug plus odas wey spend years in coma

10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jean-Pierre Adams won 22 caps for France

French footballer Jean-Pierre Adams die on Monday after 39 years for coma inside hospital.

Di footballer bin go for knee surgery for 1982 before medical error see am enter coma since then.

Below na list of oda pipo wey spend many years for coma due to one medical reason or anoda.

Elaine Esposito- Dis na pesin wey do 37 years for coma and some point be di Guinness world record holder for longest coma in history.

Elaine parents bin take her to hospital at di age of 6 for appendix problem for 1941 and just like french footballer Pierre Adams medical error make her enter coma from 1941 to 1978 wey she die.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Aruna Shanbaug be 25 years old wen dem rape her brutally

Aruba Shanbaug- Dis former nurse for Mumbai India also spend 42 years for coma after she suffer sexual assault for 1973 as she dey work for hospital.

Di injuries make her enter coma for all those years before she finally die for 2015.

Edwarda O'bara- Dis na di US citizen wey collect di Guinness world record for pesin wey spend longest years in coma from Elaine, she spend 42 years for coma before her death for 2012.

Edwarda get pneumonia at di age of 16 and for 1969 her parents carry her go hospital wia she enter coma wey last for 42 years.

Ariel Sharon- Dis former Israeli prime minister suffer stroke inside capital Tel Aviv for 2006 wey make am enter coma, dis one bin allow im deputy Ehud Olmert to take over as PM at di time.