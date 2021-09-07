Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB leader sue FG, demand five billion naira, apology for infringement of im human rights
Di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra, Ipob, Nnamdi Kanu dey sue di federal goment of Nigeria to demand N5000,000,000.00 (Five billion naira) and apology for di infringement of im fundamental human rights.
Dis one dey inside di order from one High Court for Abia state wey hear di mata on Tuesday, 7, September.
Di Ipob leader lawyer, Alloy Ejimako say dem bin serve exparte order for di court wey hear di mata for di first on Tuesday and approve say make dem serve di respondents for di case, di application for enforcement of di Fundamental Rights of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
Di eight respondents dem join for di case include di Federal Republic of Nigeria, Attorney General of di Federation, Chief of Army Staff, Brigade Commander, 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ohafia, Abia state, di Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police Abia state, Director General, State Security Services and di Abia state Director State Security Services.
According to di suit, Kanu want make court declare say di military invasion of im house for Isiama, Afaraukwu Ibeku, Abia State on 10th September, 2017 by di Respondents or dia agents dey illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amount to infringement of im fundamental right to life.
Kanu also ask di court to declare say im arrest and torture and subsequent detention for Kenya by di respondents or dia agents without due process of law dey illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional among oda tins.
Kanu also want di court to grant order wey go stop di respondents or dia agents from taking any further step to prosecute am. Im want di court to grant order to mandate im release from detention and restore am to im freedom as how e bin dey as of di 19th June, 2021; and to repatriate am to im kontri of domicile (to wit: Britain) to await di outcome of any formal request di respondents go file before di competent authorities for Britain for im lawful extradition to Nigeria to continue im prosecution in Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 (Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nnamdi Kanu).E also ask make di court grant order for di respondents to issue an official Letter of Apology to am for di infringement of im fundamental rights; and publication of di Letter of Apology for inside three national dailies. Im dey also demand di sum of N5000,000,000.00 (Five Billion Naira) as monetary damages from di respondents jointly and severally for di physical, mental, emotional, psychological and oda damages im don suffer as a result of di infringement of im fundamental rights.Di next hearing date dey set for 21st September, 2021 for Umuahia.