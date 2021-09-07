Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB leader sue FG, demand five billion naira, apology for infringement of im human rights

13 minutes wey don pass

Kanu also want di court to grant order wey go stop di respondents or dia agents from taking any further step to prosecute am. Im want di court to grant order to mandate im release from detention and restore am to im freedom as how e bin dey as of di 19th June, 2021; and to repatriate am to im kontri of domicile (to wit: Britain) to await di outcome of any formal request di respondents go file before di competent authorities for Britain for im lawful extradition to Nigeria to continue im prosecution in Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 (Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nnamdi Kanu).E also ask make di court grant order for di respondents to issue an official Letter of Apology to am for di infringement of im fundamental rights; and publication of di Letter of Apology for inside three national dailies. Im dey also demand di sum of N5000,000,000.00 (Five Billion Naira) as monetary damages from di respondents jointly and severally for di physical, mental, emotional, psychological and oda damages im don suffer as a result of di infringement of im fundamental rights.Di next hearing date dey set for 21st September, 2021 for Umuahia.