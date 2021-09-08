Buhari in Imo: President Muhammadu Buhari visit to di state and how dem dey preapare to welcome am

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, Imo State Govnor Hope Uzodimma

Nigeria President Muhammdu Buhari go visit Imo state South east Nigeria on Thursday 9 September, goment officials tok.

Di president visit to Imo state dey significant sake of sey di state don suffer plenti attack from jaguda pipo in di last seven months.

Dis time, President Buhari dey visit di South eastern state on official visit to commission projects.

"President Buhari go amongst many oda tins do on di spot assessment of di developmental projects as well as commission some of di projects of di Shared Prosperity Government of His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma," Imo goment tok.

Tori be sey di President go also also hold a town hall meeting wit all category of pipo for eastern Nigeria.

Wetin President Buhari go Commission

President Muhammadu Buhari go commission some major projects of Governor Hope Uzodimma, tok-tok pesin for di govnor tok.

Oguwike Nwachukwu, Chief Press Secretary to di Imo state govnor say di visit na to also show sey federal goment get interest for di development of di state.

According to Nwachuckwu projects wey President Buhari go commission na;

Balloon technology-driven underground tunnel with surface drainage - Chukwuka Nwoha

Naze/ Nekede/Ihiagwa Road

Egbeada By-Pass - Amakohia

Newly Built Exco Chambers - inside government house known as Douglas House.

'Ignore fake news'

Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari visit to Imo state, tori begin fly around say restriction of movement go dey.

Some social media users attribute di restriction of movement to di banned separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra [Ipob]. Though di group never tok anything.

Na since on di 9th of August Ipob order sit-at-home to protest di continuous detention of dia leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Ahead of di Thursday visit, tori don go round say make Imo pipo continue wit di protest - but di Imo state goment say dat tori na lie.

According to goment, "Dis na to inform di general public say normal movements and work on Thursday 9th September, 2021 go dey as e don come to di notice of di Imo State Government sey fake news dey go around.

Imo state goment never and no go order any holiday or sit-at-home." Di statement tok.

Significance of Buhari visit to Imo state

Di high socio-political group for South eastern Nigeria Ohaneze Ndigbo say di visit of President Muhammdu Buhari to Imo state dey "significant".

Deputy National Leader, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide (Youth Wing) Onwuasoanya Jones, say, "di president visit to Imo na im first working visit to di State since taking office in 2015.

Na also di first time di state go host a president on working visit since 2009.