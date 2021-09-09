Tuface and Annie Idibia: I no go siddon dey look make una dey chook mouth for our mata- 2baba finally react to family kasala

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Annie Idibia

Ogbonge Nigerian singer 2baba, wey dem dey call Innocent Idibia don finally chook mouth for all di kasala wey dey burst for inside im family.

For statement wey im release for social media say, "I no go siddon look as everibodi dey do free for all battle on top love and solidarity".

E also ask im family and supporters say make dem, "stop di madness and make di public respect our privacy and make we handle dis mata for inside house."

Dis na as dis mata don still di shine for im new song wey im bring out say na Searching wey feature Bongo Ikwue.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/ @official2baba

Dis dey come one week afta im actress wife, Annie Macauley Idibia first enta social media to call out di musician say e spend night for one of im baby mama, Pero, her house afta im carry im pikin go Disney.

Till now Pero, wey born three pikin for di musician neva comot to say anything. She and Annie bin come do public reconciliation for November 2018.

Di mata come loud sotay 2baba broda, Charles and im wife follow join mouth on top wetin e claim say dey go on for inside di Idibia family.

Tuface marry Annie for March 2013 and two of dem get two daughters.