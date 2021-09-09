John Mahama Do or Die: Why I no go retract 'do or die' comment- Mahama

32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, John Mahama

Former Prez of Ghana John Mahama say he no go retract "do or die" comment wey dey attract criticisms.

He explain say de comment he pass be idiomatic expression which be advice to NDC members say dem for make steady during de 2024 polls.

John Mahama make dis comment during en 'Thank you' tour for Bono Ahafo Region.

"De NPP rig de 2020 elections. We accept de ruling of de Supreme Court sake of peace."

"But in 2024 NDC go be extra vigilant... So for de polling station e go be do or die. I no talk say all die be die" John Mahama talk.

But de comment no go down well plus many people.

President of Think Thank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe talk say de 'Do Or Die' comment from John Mahama no be different from from what President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo talk some years ago.

De National Democratic Congress (NDC) petitioned Supreme Court of Ghana over outcome of de 2020 elections.