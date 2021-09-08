Tonto Dike: Actress react to viral audio wia she dey beg ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri for second chance

Nigerian actress Tonto Dike don react to one leaked voice recording wey reveal as she dey beg her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri afta one misunderstanding between dem.

Di audio wey don go viral show as Tonto dey cry and beg Prince Kpokpogri for inside one argument wey relate to cheating mata.

However, di actress don enta social media to clear di air. For her Instagram page, she tell her fans to ignore di illegally leaked voice recording wey be private conversation between her and her ex.

She say di old audio recording na mata wey happun for di past and e no get anything to do wit dia recent issues.

Wetin dey di leaked voice recording

For di voice recording wey last for more than 8 minutes, e reveal how di ex-lovers dey discuss about their relationship issues.

Prince Kpokpogri bin dey tok im doubts about di relationship, how one man take enta her room for early in the morning and stay there all through di night, im peace and how di relationship wey neva reach three months dey full of crisis.

"Di relationship neva even reach 2 weeks we don begin get crisis. For relationship wey neva reach three months, see di crisis. I tell you right from day one, say I no like trouble. I dey very peaceful, I dey run from anyting wey go threaten my peace," e tok.

Tonto wey dey cry and beg Prince Kpokpogri for di leaked audio say make e try believe and understand her.

"Please if I beg you like dis to be wit me, how much more I go need to beg you, I dey exhausted", she tok.

Prince Kpogiri also question why man go come her room from 2:30am till di following morning and e want make im think otherwise. She explain say she say nothing happun between dem and na her truth be that.

At one point for di conversation, Tonto begin cry and beg Prince Kpokpogri to take care of her son, King Andre incase anything happun to her. She also tell am make she no allow her ex-husband and im papa, Churchill Olakunle near di boy and make e take di boy as im own child and raise di child like im own.

Prince Kpokpogri tok say even if she wan give am second chance she no go do am as im see say e dey blackmail am wit suicide.

However, Tonto don clear say na old audio recording and she say every blackmailer go face di law.

"Be rest assured say every blackmailer go dey brought to justice, na di law and I dey at peace as I know say di law go take di course."

Tonto Dike and Prince Kpokpogri relationship

Tonto Dike and Prince Kpokogri relationship been first enta public eye afta one lavish birthday she organize for June.

But na for July di actress bin officially confam say she dey in a relationship with Prince Kpokpogri.

Dis na afta tori bin fly up and down about her current relationship status.

Di Nollywood actor tag Prince Kpokpogri inside social media post where she dey count her blessings and also refer to am as her 'husband'.

She say "I ADORE YOU @kpokpogri @kingandre_dikeh and all our kids. Thank you to MY HUSBAND."

For di video she post for her verified Instagram handle, e show her and Prince Kpokpogiri for di graduation ceremony of her son, King Andre, di son she get wit her ex-husband Churchill Olakunle.

Madam Tonto write say God don answer one of her secret prayers as e give her man wey stand wit her as her head and as a father to her son.

She thank God for her new status as she declare say if "happiness na pesin, e for be her."

Tonto Dike and Prince Kpokpogri relationship saga

Recently, plenty rumours bin dey fly say di two lovebirds get issues before Prince Kpokpogri come out to officially confam say dem breakup because di actress bin cheat on am.

Dis dey come as tori comot say di Billionaire businessman and Tonto Dike don say bye-bye to dia less than 3-months old relationship.

Reports bin first comot for some local blogs to sama alleged infidelity claims on di businessman wit some receipts to show.

Taking to im social media to react to di news, Prince Kpokpogri share one video of himself dey vibe to one song as im dey hail di actress ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.