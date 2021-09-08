West African Examination Council: How to check 2021 WAEC examination result

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, WAEC

Candidates wey dey write di ongoing 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) no go need buy scratch card or pin to check dia result wen di result come out.

West African Examination Council (WAEC) Head of Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu wey give dis informate to BBC Pidgin say wetin candidates go need do na to check di Smart Identity Card wey dem use during di examination for dia Result Checker PIN and Serial Number.

WAEC bin announce August 16 2021 as di date wen di external examination go start and also release timetable for di examination.

For di Final International Timetable, di 2021 WASSCE go take place throughout di sub-region from Monday, 16th August to Friday, 8th October, 2021.

However, di examination go end for Nigeria on 30th September, 2021 - wey mean say e go hold for a period of seven weeks.

A total of one million, five hundred and seventy-three thousand, seven hundred and eighty-nine (1,573,789) candidates dey expected to sit for di examination.

Na wetin dey inside statement WAEC make available to BBC Pidgin.

Di number comprise of 792,620 males (50.36%) and 781,169 females (49.64%).

Di examination body also tok say candidates go dey examined in 76 subjects wey dey made up of 197 papers.

Nineteen thousand, four hundred and twenty five (19,425) recognized secondary schools go take part for di examination.

Di registered schools comprise of 8,052 public and 11,373 private schools from across di 36 states of di kontri .

About 25,000 senior teachers go dey appointed as supervisors for di examination.

How to check 2021/2022 WASSCE result online

Head of Public Affairs for WAEC advise make candidates go WAEC result checking portal and fill di requirements for di form wey dey there.

E say request for dia WASSCE Examination Number, examination year, card serial number and card pin go dey necessary before dem fit check and print dia result.