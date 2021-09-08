Bishop quit God work as e fall in love wit writer of novels wey get Satanic and erotic contents

Wia dis foto come from, BISHOPRIC OF SOLSONA Wetin we call dis foto, Xavier Novell na Spain youngest bishop wen dem appoint am for 2010

When Spanish bishop Xavier Novell resign last month, di Roman Catholic Church quote personal reasons and no give more detail.

Tori don comot now for di Spanish media now say di reason why di Bishop resign na because e fall in love wit one woman wey dey write Satanic plus erotic stories.

For 2010 at di age of 41, Xavier Novell become di youngest priest to become Bishop for Spain, in Solsona wey dey di north-eastern region of Catalonia.

E don support many so-called conversion therapy for gay pipo and himself don comot evil spirit from pipo body.

Many pipo see am as di rising star for Spain Catholic Church.

Di Vatican approval for im resignation come as surprise last month.

E say im don meet several times wit Vatican officials even wit di Pope.

Bishop Xavier Novell bin dey traditional for im remarks on abortion but im views on homosexuality and im open support for Catalonian independence dey controversial.

E come as shock wen Religion Digital report say di Bishop bin fall in love wit one divorcee Silvia Caballol, wey be psychologist and erotic novelist.

Di news site say di former bishop don begin find work for Barcelona area as an agronomist.

Caballol books include titles like; The Hell of Gabriel's Lust and di trilogy Amnesia. Inside di write-up for one of her works, di reader bin promise journey into sadism, madness, lust and struggle between good and evil, God and Satan plus plot wey go shake pesin values and religious beliefs.

Neither di ex-bishop wey don turn 52, nor di novelist don respond to di report but Religion Digital quote wetin e tok "I don fall in love and wan do things properly".

Di mata don again raise di issue of celibacy within di Church. In earlier interviews, Xavier Novell confess say wen e be youth e bin fall in love wit one 18-year-old girl and e bin wan marry and have children before e decide to go different path.