Sunday Igboho: DSS charge two of di yoruba activist aides with terrorism - See di reason why

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Sunday Igboho Wetin we call dis foto, Di Yoruba activist post fotos of bullets wey e claim say di attackers shoot during di Ibadan attack before e cancel di Lagos rally.

Nigeria secret police, di Department of State Services (DSS) don sama two aides of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo wey im real name na Sunday Igboho wit terrorism charges.

Di two pipo na Noah Oyetunji (male) and Amudat Babatunde (female).

Di DSS for di five count charges on terrorism claim say dem catch Oyetunji and Amudat wit live ammunition wen dem arrest di two pipo for di house of Sunday Igboho for July.

On 1 July DSS confirm say dem raid Sunday Igboho house based on informate say di agitator dey stockpile arms.

Wetin we call dis foto, Charges against Sunday Igboho aides

DSS tok-tok pesin Peter Afunanya tok say Ak-47, Pump Action, Pistols, 5000 rounds of ammunitions dey among items dem recover from Igboho house.

Di security agency no see Igboho during di raid. Di Yoruba nation agitator dey undergo trial for Benin Republic.

Di terrorism charge against Sunday Igboho aides

Di Department of State Services (DSS) file di suit against Sunday Igboho aides on 31 August, 2021, through dia lawyer, S.M. Bello at the Federal High Court for Abuja.

Pelumi Olajengbesi, Lawyer to Sunday Igboho aides confam di suit to BBC Pidgin.

Di Lawyer also say DSS claim about missing case file dey "ridiculous".

Wia dis foto come from, Pelumi/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Pelumi Olajengbesi, Lawyer to Sunday Igboho aides

For suit no FHC/ABJ/CR/305/2021, DSS say "You Jamiu Oyetunji, Amudat Babatunde wit odas at large on or about 1st July, 2021 for di residence of Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho for Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state conspire to commit acts of terrorism," a part of di five count charge read.

12 aides of Sunday Igboho demand N100 million for Nigeria goment

While di federal goment dey charge two of Sunday Igboho aides for treason, 12 of im associates wey court bin grant bail dey demand compensation from Nigeria goment.

For one rights enforcement suit, di pipo dey blame di Department of State Services, (DSS) for parading dem before tori pipo as criminals.

Di mata dey before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of di Federal High Court, Abuja.

Dem also say dia detention beyond 48 hours and dia media parade without court conviction na breach of dia fundamental rights.

Di 12 aides of Sunday Igboho also apply for order of perpetual injunction from di court to stop DSS from interfering wit dia ersonal liberty and freedom of expression.

Last Friday, the DSS released two more aides of Igboho, bringing the total number of those that have left its custody to 10.

Wetin Nigeria law tok about terrorism

For 2013, Nigeria National Assembly amend di Terrorism (Prevention) Act No. 10, 2011.

According to di National Assembly, di Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013 na to strengthen di law on terrorism and financing offences.