Tega BBNaija: 'Everytin wey happun between me and Boma na plan work'

32 minutes wey don pass

BBC Pidgin follow former BBNaija housemate, Tega tok about her strategy for di house, her relationship wit Boma plus her settlement wit her husband.

Nigerians bin react to di relationship situation between di two evicted housemates - Boma and Tega- wen dem dey di house as dem question di intimate relationship between di two.

Di married mother of one say everything wey happun between im and Boma na just film show.

Her closeness and kissing escapades wit Boma bin create plenty reactions outside di house sake of say she be married woman.

Tega don since release video to apologise to pipo and take responsibility for her action.