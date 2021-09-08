Boma BBNaija: 'Those wey dey send me death threats na back to sender for dem'
BBC Pidgin interview evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Boma wia im tok about wetin happun between am and Tega, plus di fight wit Angel and life afta di show.
Im open up about threats wey im dey get from pipo sake of di 'relationship' between am and Tega for di house.
Di former housemate also tok about going through mental health challenges and why im dey reason to work on projects wey dey help pipo deal wit depression.