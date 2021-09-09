Guinea coup: West African leaders suspend Guinea from ECOWAS

Guinea don chop suspension from di West African regional bloc ECOWAS afta di coup wey overthrow President Alpha Conde on Sunday.

Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Alpha Barry give di announcement.

Di bloc also demand di release of oga Conde release from custody, e add.

Leaders of di 15 nation bloc bin do virtual meeting to discuss di coup wey elite sojas carry out wey dey led by di 41 year old Col Mamady Doumbouya.

E accuse oga Conde wey be 83 years of serious corruption and human rights abuses.

Di deposed whereabouts no dey clear, although di coup leaders say e dey safe.

Guinea na one of di biggest producers of bauxite for di world, di raw material dem dey used for aluminium, di price don increase sake of di coup.

Di junta bin release about 80 political prisoners wey dey detained during oga Condé' rule. Around 400 pipo na im e put for prison during di protests for 2020.

Many of di pipo wey dem release bin chop arrest last year during massive nationwide protests against oga Condé plan to go for third term.

BBC correspondent Alhassan Sillah for di capital, Conakry, one popular prisoner wey dem free na Oumar Sylla, wey pipo sabi as Foniké Mengué, e bin go on hunger strike last December.

"I feel free, free, free, thank you to di people," na so Ismaël Condé wey be member of di opposition UFDG party tok. E no dey related to di former president.

He say im time for prison bin dey difficult, but now im dey hope for better future for im kontri.

"Na feeling wey you no fit explain, to dey deprived of your freedom for 12 months for that kain small mata and to dey released under conditions, you no fit explain," he tok.

On Tuesday, Guinea main opposition leader express im support for di coup wey describe am as opportunity for a new beginning.

Cellou Dalein Diallo say di army junta dey historic, but call on dem to adopt national reconciliation.

Guinea coup na di fourth time West Africa go witness attempt to undermine democracy for di region since August 2020.

There have been two military takeovers for Mali and a failed attempt for Niger.

Who be Colonel Mahamady Doumbouya, di Guinea coup leader?

No much informate dey ground about Doumbouya early life, except say e be Malinke like President Condé and e come from Guinea eastern Kankan Region.

E dey live for Forecariah, western Guinea, where e serve under di bureau of territorial surveillance (DST) and di general intelligence services.

Doumbouya reportedly attend di War College for Paris, France. E get 15 years of military experience wey include operational missions for Afghanistan, Cote d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Central African Republic and close protection for Israel, Cyprus, UK and Guinea.

Tori be say di colonel don "brilliantly complete" di operational protection specialist training for di International Security Academy for Israel, di unit commanders' training course for Senegal Infantry Application School, di staff officer training for Gabon Staff College of Libreville (EEML) and di War College for Paris.