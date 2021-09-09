Buhari in Imo State: Situation for Owerri as President Buhari visit Imo state

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don land Imo state, South East Nigeria.

Di President dey on one day working visit to commission some projects by di state goment.

E go also participate for a Town Hall Meeting wit South East Leaders.

Security operatives don full ground for Owerri, Imo state as dem awai di arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari wey dey visit di state on one day working visit.

Di security operatives wey dey on patrol na part of di security measures di goment put in place to ensure say no kasala happun during di visit.

Markets for Owerri dey close as Buhari visit Imo

Meanwhile, di turn out for markets and other commercial activities dey low today for Owerri.

Shops wey dey one of Owerri biggest markets, Douglas markets dey locked but pipo wey dey sell food stuff gada in front of di market to sell dia goods.

Afta di president commission di projects, e go hold close door meeting wit stakeholders wey dey for di East plus all di state govnors for di region.