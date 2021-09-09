Buhari visit: List of states wey President Buhari don visit since 2015

On Thursday 9 September, 2021 Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari make e first working visit to Imo state, South eastern Nigeria since becoming president in 2015.

President Buhari visit di state to commission some projects for di state and to run meeting wit leaders for di southeast.

Di president visit to Imo state dey significant sake of say di South east like oda regions for Nigeria don suffer plenti attack from 'unknown gunmen' in di last seven months. Dis no be di president first visit to di region.

But apart from dis "significant" visit to Imo di Nigeria president don visit a number of states for Nigeria since e enter goment.

List of Nigerian states wey President Buhari don visit

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari na man wey no dey tok too much. Di president also dey known to always take im time before e take action.

Since 2015 our research show sey Oga Buhhari don physically pay working visit to 21 states.

Adamawa

On 20 February, 2018 President Muhammadu Buhari where e go participate for one an anti-corruption conference.

Bauchi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday 26 April, 2018 enter Bauchi State on a two-day working visit.

Na di den Bauchi State govnor, Muhammed Abubakar receive am wia im inaugurate di Air Force Referral Hospital for Bauchi and flagging off of di distribution of farming implements to farmers for di state.

Benue

On 12 March, 2018 President Muhammadu Buhari land for Benue state.

Di aim of di visit na to find solution to killings wey happen as for di state.

Borno

Sake of di security situation for Nigeria North east President Buhari pay working visit to Borno state. Dat na on 17 June, 2021.

Before dis time, President Buhai bin don visit di state for 12 February, 2020 to commemorate wit di pipo of di state over di attack wey happen for Auno.

Cross River

On 26 June, 2018 President Muhammadu Buhari visit Calabar

Ebonyi

Dis na di first time President Muhammadu Buhari go visit South east Nigeria, Di visit happen for 15 November, 2017 on an official visit.

Edo

Edo na di first South south state wey President Buhari visit. Di visit happen for 8 November, 2016.

Di president visit na on di invitation of former Govnor Adams Oshiomhole to commission projects as part of di activities to mark di swearing in of incoming govnor Godwin Obaseki.

Jigawa

On 14 Mat, 2018 President Muhammadu Buhari arrive Dutse, di Jigawa state capital on a two-day working visit.

Na Govnors Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano receive di president wey commission some projects during di visit.

Kaduna

Di Nortt western state of Kaduna na President Buhari second home but im no dey too visit dia since e become president.

Di president visit to Kaduna Buhari 5 January, 2018 wia e go commission 10 coaches and two locomotives and the Kaduna Inland Dry Port.

Kano

On 15, July 2021 President Buhari visit Kano on a working visit to perform di ground breaking ceremony of di Kano-Kaduna segment of di Kano-Lagos railway modernisation project.

Di president also commission some projects constructed by di Kano State Government.

Katsina

Afta spending some days for Kano President Buhari extend im visit to Katsina, im home state.

Di president during di visit commission di Zobe Regional Water Supply Project and Tsaskiya road for Safana.

Lagos

On di invitation of former former Govnor Akinwunmi Ambode president Buhari visit Lagos on 24 April, 2019.

Di visit na to commission some projects wey Ambode execute by di Lagos State goment wey include Institute of Maternal and Child Health (Ayinke House), Lagos Theatre, Oshodi Transport Interchange and International Airport Road as well as 820 Mass Transit buses.

President bin don visit state for May, 2016 on a two day working visit.

Nasarawa

President Muhammadu Buhari on 8 February pay a one-day working visit to Nasarawa state.

Di President commission Comprehensive Special School for Lafia, di Primary Healthcare Centre for Kwandere, and di Muhammadu Buhari International Market for Karu, among others.

Ondo

On 25 Frebruary, 2020 President Buhari visit Ondo state to commission some projects.

Dia di president Commission di Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub and Ore Flyover Interchange, along with govnor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Osun

President Muhammadu Buhari enter Osogbo, di Osun State capital, on a one-day working visit on 1 September, 2016.

Di visit na to commission some projects as part of di 25th anniversary of di creation of Osun State.

Plateau

On 8 March, 2018 President Muhammadu Buhari pay two-day working visit to Jos, Plateau state.

Di President commission some roads including Mararaba Jama'a expressway, Low-cost Miango-Rafiki road network, and di fly-over for Secretariat junction.

Rivers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday 25 October, 2018 commission di Terminal at Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers state.

Taraba

President Muhammadu Buhari visit Taraba State on 5 March, 2018 to address di herdsmen-farmers crisis wey lead to displacement of plenty pipo for di northeastern state.

Yobe

On May 14, 2018 President Muhammadu Buhari enter Damaturu, Yobe in continuation of im visit to states wey suffer attacks.

Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari visit Zamfara state on 22 March, 2018 to address matter wey concern insecurity.