Anti-open grazing law: Miyetti Allah stand on Lagos new law for cattle farmers

7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Lagos state no join list of states wey don ban open grazing for southern Nigeria.

Dis dey follow famer/herders katakata plus oda issue of security wey dey rise for di west African kontri.

Already many state goments inside di kontri don ban open grazing for dia state.

Now Nigeria commercial capital don sama warning give anybody wey no follow dia local law.

But dis move no too sweet Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association dem for belle.

Dem claim say dem no dey use to dey take care of dia animals for one place plus di owner no go fit get money to feed di animals.

Maikudi Usman wey bi di group Zonal secretary for South-west na im hala dis for one public hearing in Lagos.

"One cow fit now cost like two million naira [about $3,703]."

Na wetin Usman tell Lagos State House of Assembly public hearing on anti-open grazing bill.

E add say di state gomment go need to assist dem.

According to Usman, di best way to breed cattle na to dey move dem from one place to another.

Dis be as dem get how dem dey move dem to different places for rainy and dry season, e add.

Di Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association office bin beg di state gomment to subsidise di cost to take care of animals in one location sake of e go dey very expensive.

"If cattle dey breed in one place, di price fit go up to about two million naira per one.

"We bin gree wit some local chiefs in oda states say anyone wey wan keep cows in a location to register and indicate wen e dey leave.

"One Fulani man fit move from one place to anoda to do im trade, but we get some bad eggs wey dey fomment trouble.

"Make di gomment allow us talk to our people say dey no want our cows to destroy people farmlands.

"We don meet wit stakeholders in Ekiti, Ondo and even Oyo States and we reach agreements wit dem," e tok.

Wia dis foto come from, STEFAN HEUNIS Wetin we call dis foto, Herdsman wit im cows

Anti-open grazing law in Lagos: Wetin di law tok about open grazing for Eko?

Any person wey allow im cattle to enter anoda man land or enter area wey no dey for cattle grazing dey liable on conviction to pay 50,000 naira fine per cow.

Owner of cow wey dem seize must claim dem within seven days or loose di cow base on court order.

Ministry of Agriculture must give approval to person wey one graze for enclosed land, but no be for areas where pipo dey live.